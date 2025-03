President Donald Trump holds a press photo opportunity outside St John’s Episcopal Church, near the White House, Washington DC, which had been damaged in local protests, June 22, 2020. He was unable to identify the edition of the Bible that he held; he said it was “just a Bible”.

Jesus and the Powers. Christian political witness in a age of totalitarian terror and dysfunctional democracies, by Tom Wright & Michael F. Bird, (SPCK, £12.99 / €15.50) Politics are changing. In this imperfect world change is inevitable. There is the normal change that comes with the adjustments we make as circumstances shift, new problems appear,…