The search for balance amid ‘safe zones’ and ‘church storms’

Life in modern times can be fractious, fractured, frustrating… and that’s only the fs! Seeking calm in such an environment can be a very attractive proposition.

Last Monday morning on Oliver Callan (RTÉ Radio 1) the host had a timely conversation with Capuchin Brother Richard Hendricks, priest and poet, about the ideas in his new book ‘Calming the Storms’. He stressed the importance of mindfulness – being aware in the present moment rather than always looking back to the past or fussing about the future. Though relevant to anyone, being a valuable human experience, he set it very much in a Christian context, the ultimate goal being an awareness of the divine presence. A mindful compassion was very much at the centre of it, and the practicality of the approach was very much evident in the caring work of the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin’s inner city, where every day the brothers serve 400 breakfasts and a thousand dinners, work that Callan obviously admired as ‘vital work now’. We learned a lot about the history, traditions, outlook and work of the Capuchins as well as the founding ideas of St Francis and his sense of ‘cosmic fraternity’. I suspect one result will be a renewed interest in the order.

His explanations were very clear – an education for both the listener and the presenter who seemed genuinely positive, respectful and curious. The distinctions between the processes of mindfulness, meditation and contemplation were useful and accessible, while his reflections on posture were practical, convincing and supported by the science – e.g. the traditional prayer posture has been shown to lower blood pressure.

I’d suspect visiting beautiful places is likely to have a similar effect and Cornwall must surely rank high on the beauty scale. It was the location for Songs of Praise (BBC One, Sunday) which Claire McCollum presented from an attractive beach area on the south coast, an area she described as a place of ‘extraordinary natural beauty’. The main location was the Church of St Winwaloe, nicknamed the ‘Church of Storms’. Many of the songs from that church had sea-related themes – e.g. the opening hymn ‘I the Lord of Sea and Sky’, and the less familiar ‘Will Your Anchor Hold?’ with its challenging metaphor. We heard from local historian and bellringer Priscilla Oates who spoke of the ‘thin line between earth and God’, Rev Pat Robson explained the ‘Celtic Quiet Places’ initiative, while local Christian artist Melanie Chadwick explained how she found sketching therapeutic in times of trouble. I liked the prayers of blessing recited at the end by these participants.

Earlier that day Sunday Morning Live (BBC One), recently back on the schedule, had a thorough discussion on the ‘buffer zones’ of 150 metres around abortion clinics soon to be introduced in England and Scotland – a debate with its own resonance over here. The question was: ‘Do abortion protest bans go too far?’ Alastair Donald of the Academy of Ideas declared himself pro-choice but was very concerned about these bans from a freedom of speech point of view. Journalist Georgia Gilholy opposed the ban on free speech, pro-life and practical grounds. She feared the new law sought to outlaw ‘unfashionable opinions’ – intimidation and harassment were already covered under existing legislation, but this measure could outlaw silent prayer near clinics, while also banning offers of help to women planning an abortion. She pointed out that in a recent survey over half of women having abortions were doing under financial pressure, fearing the costs of childcare. Rabbi Jonathan Romain regarded such offers of financial help as ‘bribery’! He found a ‘religious flaw’ in the silent prayer fear – the effectiveness of prayer wasn’t limited to a 150-metre radius.

Comedian and writer Kate Smurthwaite, who said she’d had an abortion, didn’t want women harassed when they were, in her euphemism, ‘seeking medical treatment’ (for what illness or injury?). She thought pro-life protests would be more appropriate outside the Department of Health or the premises of the pharmacy companies involved. She said she was against faith schools but wouldn’t protest outside such schools.

Chaired by presenter Sean Fletcher, the debate was comprehensive and well balanced with hard questions asked of both sides. I have never seen anything like it on Irish media, in relation to our ‘safe zones’ legislation.

Ironically and sadly, Irish hospitals and clinics used to be ‘safe zones’ for unborn babies.

PICK OF THE WEEK

Sunday with Brian D’Arcy

BBC Radio Ulster Sunday, September 29, 1.05pm

Brian D’Arcy delves into his wide experience of all sorts of music to bring you some tracks just right for a Sunday afternoon along with some reflections which will make you think or laugh or cry.

Songs of Praise

BBC One Sunday, September 29, 1.15pm

Ahead of National Poetry Day, Aled Jones explores the art of putting faith into words through the poetry of the Bible, favourite hymns and the work of Christian spoken word artist, Storm Cecile.

The Unfinished Symphony

EWTN Sunday, September 29, 6am

A documentary chronicling the life and work of the ‘World Villages for Children’ founder, Fr Aloysius Schwartz, who despite being diagnosed with ALS, dedicated every moment of his life to serving the poor.