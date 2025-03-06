The Rosary and peach and the Irish Media’s predictable take

The All Ireland Rosary Rally kicked off in Knock last weekend with over 200 in attendance for the launch. Despite grey skies and the biting cold, those in attendance were enthusiastic – not least the children who gathered for the children’s rosary at the end of the afternoon. The Rally, organised by Fr Marius O’Reilly, will be held on 7 June in Knock and thousands are expected to attend. I spoke at the launch of the importance of the rosary for Ireland today. The rosary offers us an opportunity to grow in the interior life, which cannot help but strengthen us and bring peace when we become disheartened at the state of the world.

Disheartened

One of the things that often triggers us into feeling disheartened or hopeless is the endless cycle of bad news, fed to us by media which often misrepresent some stories and hide others. I was struck at the truth of this in relation to the Trump Zelenskyy meeting in the Oval Office last Friday. For those who might have missed it, the Ukrainian President met with the President of the United States, before the assembled media reporters and cameras to discuss an agreement in relation to mineral rights in Ukraine, which was apparently a “done deal” and seems to have been viewed by the Americans as important to efforts to broker a peace between the combatants. The agreement was scheduled to be signed after the press conference and the two leaders and their delegations were to have lunch with each other. None of that happened though; instead a total diplomatic breakdown ensued.

Most people had only seen a snippet of the meeting – which is just as the media outlets wanted it”

Having taken part in a number of public debates and interviews, I am very aware of the “spin” that broadcasters and journalists can put on things – in my experience often unfair and untruthful – so I am always interested to listen to what they have to say and then to find an alternative report and try myself to figure out where the truth lies. It came as no surprise to me that the Irish media overwhelmingly sided with Zelenskyy and denounced Trump and Vance. And because RTE and the broadsheet papers still carry much sway in this country, many conversations I overheard at the weekend mirrored their views. However, it was obvious to me that most people had only seen a snippet of the meeting – which is just as the media outlets wanted it. Based only on the footage of the final, heated exchange in isolation, Trump and Vance were made out – and indeed did appear – to have staged a setup. However, watching the whole meeting in its entirety – some 50 minutes in length – put a somewhat different complexion on the whole affair.

Utter folly of provoking Trump and Vance

President Trump opened the meeting by saying it was an honour to meet with the Ukrainian President and that he appreciated working with him very much. He said that they had worked out a deal that was advantageous to both the US and Ukraine – essentially that the US would invest in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Ukraine in exchange for “rare earth” or natural mineral deposits. Trump made the point – valid from an American perspective – that US taxpayers had to be protected in respect of the investment they had made in helping Ukraine to repel Russian forces. However, ultimately it was in the interests of Ukraine, Russia, America, and the world generally, that peace be made, rather than face World War III. While the exact terms of the final agreement are unknown, it is understood that Americans would have a (possibly non-military) presence on the ground as part of the deal.

Although Trump made a number of critical remarks about the previous administration under President Biden, saying if he had been in office, the war would never have broken out, he was very complimentary about the Ukrainian people, especially their soldiers whom he called “very brave”. He invited President Zelenskyy to speak at considerable length and deferred to him a number of times during the conference.

It is objectively rude and disrespectful to try to undermine the President on his own turf”

It is worth noting at this point that although Trump is well known as a television personality in the US, Zelenskyy’s own professional background before he came to politics was also as an entertainer and senior television producer in Ukraine. However the two have had a very different experience of media reception over the past few years – with Zelenskyy being lionised and Trump being villainised. Both men know how to use the media, and it seemed to me that Zelenskyy had planned in advance what he was going to say and what he wanted the media to hear. This was not about discussing matters with the US President, it was about using an opportunity to bring pressure to bear on his host in front of the world media – to “litigate” the issues, with all their sensitivities, in front of the American media, as Vice President JD Vance said. This was a bad idea from the start. Not only was it objectively rude and disrespectful to try to undermine the President on his own turf, while asking for his support, it was an unforced error given Trump’s – by now, well-known – personality, his reputation as a negotiator, and his long experience of being treated disrespectfully by a hostile establishment and media.

Pathway

This was supposed to be a meeting attempting to find a pathway to peace and a permanent ceasefire to end the war in Ukraine. However, towards the end of the meeting, Zelenskyy interjected to hold forth on the futility of diplomacy directed to President Putin, making a number of inflammatory remarks and demanding security guarantees before there could be any cease-fire. No-one is under any misunderstanding about how Zelenskyy feels about Putin, and no-one doubts that he has good reason to distrust him. However, it is more difficult to understand why he thought it was useful to call him a “killer and terrorist” while in the Oval Office in front of the world media. That he chose to do it in front of the US President, who to everyone’s knowledge is attempting to act as a broker or mediator, while also asking him for financial and security support, just seemed like utter folly.

He was operating in a language that is not his native tongue, with the eyes of the world upon him”

However, President Zelenskyy didn’t stop there. He flatly – and repeatedly – contradicted Trump’s assurances to the media that he would be able to broker a peace deal between the two sides, saying that Putin had broken his promises before and doubting Trump’s ability to secure a meaningful promise from Putin.

One has to feel sympathy for President Zelenskyy. His country has been invaded, thousands have been killed, many more displaced. Here, he was operating in a language that is not his native tongue, with the eyes of the world upon him. His beliefs may well be sincerely held, but the question, at the highest political and diplomatic level, is whether it was useful to ventilate them in public. His remarks immediately made Trump’s job much harder to do and, as became painfully obvious, succeeded in totally alienating Trump and the entire US delegation. The last straw came when Zelenskyy said that the US didn’t have problems now but intimated that if the US didn’t do as he suggested, they would “feel it in the future”. Trump’s response was blunt but not unpredictable: don’t tell us what we will feel. While it is possible that Zelenskyy was playing a longer game than I can imagine, I find it difficult not to conclude that he lost control of his emotions in a way that may prove very costly for his people.

*********

Armed with a bowl of Shamrock

Micheal Martin is scheduled to visit the Oval Office next Wednesday March 12, rather than the customary March 17, for St Patrick’s Day. Martin, who in the past has called Trump’s comments “outrageous” and “ridiculous”, has made his views about the Israel Palestine war and the Russia Ukraine war known, and they do not align with Trump’s views. He would do well to note Zelenskyy’s mistake. Anyone with an ounce of diplomatic sense – or manners for that matter – doesn’t go to visit the residence of the US President and proceed to insult him or denounce his political decisions, particularly when they seem to be made with the intent of securing peace. Being armed with only a bowl of shamrock is unlikely to provide adequate protection for what might follow if he does.