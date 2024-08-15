The quest for moderation in our modern times

Modern Ireland, conceived by many in positions of power and influence as a secular entity that has thrown off the shackles of religion, is more complex that one might think.

This Ireland has its heroes, heroines and gurus, including the late Sinead O’Connor and recently deceased writer Edna O’Brien. It is ironic that both of these had a strong affinity with religion, though not in a conventional or orthodox sense. It was timely that last week we got a repeat of Edna O’Brien’s appearance on The Meaning of Life (RTE One, Tuesday), originally broadcast in 2010, when she was 78. She was in a thoughtful mood, was surprisingly unsure about lots of things. I found her distinguishing between religion and spirituality the least convincing aspect, rather tired, typical and unimaginative, but there was a lot to learn from her. She still prayed to a God whose existence she was unsure of, and believed prayer shouldn’t be robotic. She was inclined to believe in the Real Presence, hoped that Jesus was the Son of God and found Mass too noisy and distracting these days – too much like kindergarten she said! For her, religion seemed to be overly meshed with fear, a product of her upbringing perhaps. It was a salutary warning to those tasked with introducing young people to religion, though I think the pendulum has swung very much to the other extreme since then – we don’t do moderation very well!

I thought the apparent conflict between the content of her books, some of which were banned, and genuine Catholic values could have been teased out more by the presenter, the late Gay Byrne. The programme felt like it had been edited from a longer version – inevitable I suppose but I felt like we were missing out on something important. But we did get an answer to the question posed at the end of every episode – what would you say on meeting God at the pearly gates? For Ms O’Brien it was ‘Bless me throughout eternity’. I hope that has now come to pass.

From the small church of Tuamgraney, Co. Clare the Funeral Mass (RTE News, Saturday) was broadcast live, and it was more low-key than many celebrity funerals, which was for the better. This was partly because they just used the parish webcam rather than it being a full scale outside broadcast. Also, there was no commentator to interpret for us. The music was serene, classical or traditional in style for the most part – the singing was particularly good. The prayers were simple and direct. Yes, famous people were present, but there was little fuss.

Fr Donagh O’Meara’s homily was more of a eulogy. He stressed how Ms O’Brien had been ‘finding her voice’. He called her a ‘speaker of truth’ in what was a ‘narrow time’ in Ireland, to the shame of Church and State, though I suspect the story is more complex and nuanced. Her commitment to her craft as a ‘wordsmith’ was central – she was writing about T.S. Eliot right up to May of this year. He spoke of the importance of ‘searching’ in her life, referencing her openness to Buddhism – I thought the presenting of a Buddha as part of the procession of symbols was rather unusual, to say the least. I wondered if searching would be ultimately satisfying if there was no finding. Fr O’Meara concluded in hope – maybe now she realised how she was ‘infinitely loved’ by God. On the whole it was a graceful, dignified and respectful occasion.

Sometimes we like to think that we have left ‘narrow times’ behind. The recent violence in Belfast, which had sectarian and paramilitary elements as well as the anti-immigrant sentiments, might make us rethink. On Mornings with Wendy (Spirit Radio, Friday) Reverend Trevor Gribben (Clerk of the General Assembly and General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church) spoke to Wendy Grace of his experiences. He described “racist, hate-filled wanton violence and destruction”, none of which could be regarded as legitimate or lawful protest. There was, he said, ‘no right to riot’. Further, he reckoned counter protests could be counter-productive, when what was needed was de-escalation. With Wendy Grace he agreed on the great contributions the ‘New Irish’ made in our churches. He said many were people of “strong vibrant faith”, part of our worshipping communities.

Welcoming and belonging, he said, were vital – it’s not “them and us”, it’s just “us”.

