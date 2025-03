Séamus Hickey of Limerick lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin on August 19, 2018. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Séamus Hickey has seen hurling from nearly every angle – player, mentor, and now observer. A former Limerick hurler, he was a tenacious defender, winning Young Hurler of the Year in 2007 and representing his county for over a decade before becoming an eventual All-Ireland winner in 2018. But his insights into the game extend…