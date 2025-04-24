The Pope’s love of an intense dance and a good argument

Couples dance the tango in celebration of Pope Francis’ 78th birthday outside St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, December 17, 2014. Several hundred people gathered after the Pope’s general audience to dance the tango in an informal event organised on social media. Photo: CNS/Paul Haring.

Pope Francis was famous for his love of the Tango – and indeed hundreds of couples performed this Latin dance in St Peter’s Square to mark his 78th birthday in 2014. But Francis later confessed he had a preference for the Milonga – a faster, more intense version of this amazing dance, which is perhaps…