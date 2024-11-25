The Moving Crib: Unwrap the True Spirit of Christmas!

It’s that magical time of year again! The air is filled with festive cheer, and the familiar sights of holiday advertisements are everywhere. Are you ready to experience the true essence of Christmas? Mark your calendars for a visit to the Moving Crib—Dublin’s most magical hidden gem—opening its doors from November 28, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Get ready for some unforgettable family fun this Christmas! This beloved event has welcomed visitors from across the country since 1956, and it’s more magical than ever.

At Christmas, we celebrate the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ, and the Moving Crib provides the perfect scene to share this timeless story. A charming event for the whole family to enjoy whilst remembering the true meaning of Christmas.

Prepare to be dazzled by the breathtaking scenes that vividly portray key moments from the Old and New Testaments. Starting with the Annunciation, when the Virgin Mary was visited by the Angel Gabriel. Be captivated by the dramatic Court of King Herod and lose yourself in the vibrant streets of Bethlehem, or the captivating story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.

This experience is for everyone—families, adults, and children of all ages. Children will be enchanted as they discover the beauty of the Nativity, igniting their imaginations along the way. It’s a fun event for the whole family to enjoy! The atmosphere is filled with nostalgia and joy as families create new memories together. Parents and grandparents, who once visited as children themselves, eagerly return every year to share this beloved tradition with their little ones.

The Moving Crib is a truly unique event that offers something special for individuals and the whole family. More than just a display, it serves as a vital tool for passing on the precious faith that older generations cherish – a faith that often feels overshadowed in today’s world.

Parents and guardians will find themselves deepening their connections with their children as they explain the scenes and answer questions, fostering meaningful discussions that enrich the holiday experience.

Don’t forget to capture the magic of your visit and snap some fun photos to commemorate this unforgettable experience. Tag St Martin Apostolate on social media and use #TheMovingCrib.

The Bray Gospel Choir is set to take the stage on Sunday, December 1, from 12 noon to 3 PM, and you’re invited to be part of the magic! Join in for an exhilarating singalong featuring an exciting medley of Christmas carols, uplifting gospel, and soul-stirring tunes that will make your heart soar.

There’s no need to book—just drop in anytime between 12 and 3 or stay for the entire performance! With free entry, it’s an open invitation to come and soak up the infectious energy and joyous holiday spirit that will fill the air.

Mark your calendars and get ready to be swept away and ensure to uplift your spirits and create cherished memories, leaving everyone with smiles and hearts brimming with Christmas cheer.

As always, admission to the Moving Crib is free, though all donations are greatly appreciated and play a crucial role in maintaining this cherished tradition for years to come. For more information, please visit www.stmartin.ie/crib or call 01 8745465.

Opening Hours: Open 7 Days a Week from 11:00 AM to 5:30 PM (Closed on Christmas Day, St. Stephen’s Day, and New Year’s Day; early closing at 3 PM on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve).

For more information, visit www.stmartin.ie/crib or follow us on social media @StMartinDublin on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).