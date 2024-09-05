The light and beauty of the heavenly presence

St Bernadette gives hope to young people facing the challenge of discerning their future, says Fr Barry White

Lourdes has always been a place of prayer and healing in my family, especially during times of suffering and illness. My journey with Lourdes began in childhood, inspired by books and the 1943 film The Song of Bernadette, which my parents brought back after a diocesan pilgrimage to this Marian shrine. I was captivated by the life and example of St Bernadette, her simplicity, her humility and her single-hearted devotion to God. In September 2013, as a seminarian, while on the annual pilgrimage with the Diocese of Meath, I prayed at the grotto at Lourdes for the grace to discern my call to priesthood. That prayer was answered on July 17, 2022, when I was ordained a priest. A year later, in July 2023, I returned to Lourdes on a pilgrimage of thanksgiving, offering Masses in gratitude for the gift of priesthood. For many young people, either in secondary school or college, on diocesan pilgrimages from Ireland, Lourdes offers them the opportunity to assist the sick and disabled along with spending time in prayer at the Grotto or participate in liturgies.

St Bernadette Soubirous, born in 1844, in Boly Mill, Lourdes, exemplifies humility, faith, and perseverance. Despite her impoverished background, Bernadette’s spiritual experiences profoundly transformed Lourdes and the Catholic world. Her family struggled financially, and by 1856, they were forced to live in a former prison, the ‘cachot’. Bernadette’s health was poor. Ahe contracted plague in 1855, suffered from severe asthma, and later tuberculosis, which claimed her life at 35. Yet, even in these difficult moments, Bernadette’s faith grew stronger. On 1858, while gathering firewood near the Grotto of Massabielle, she saw the first of 18 apparitions of the Virgin Mary, whom she described as “a lady dressed in white, wearing a white dress, a white veil, a blue girdle, and a yellow rose on each foot.” Despite scepticism and interrogation, Bernadette said the lady revealed herself as “I am the Immaculate Conception.”

To obey is to love! To suffer in silence for Christ is joy! To love sincerely is to give everything, even grief!”

As Lourdes began to develop as a place of pilgrimage, Bernadette chose to retreat into a life of contemplation, work, and prayer at the convent of Nevers. Far from the crowds and the growing fame of Lourdes, Bernadette dedicated herself to God, living a hidden life of humility and service with the Sisters of Charity. She passed away on April 16, 1879, at 3pm, summarising her life and mission with the words, “To obey is to love! To suffer in silence for Christ is joy! To love sincerely is to give everything, even grief!” Pope Pius XI canonised Bernadette on December 8, 1933, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

In today’s digital age, where the impact of images and social media can often distract from deeper spiritual values, St Bernadette’s life reminds young people of the beauty and power of a life of humility and contemplation. She was not distracted by the glittering lights of this world but instead experienced the light and beauty of a heavenly presence that transformed her life and continues to inspire millions.

Challenge

St Bernadette gives hope to young people facing the challenge of discerning their future, the challenge of financial stability, seeking a home, or bearing illness. Her story teaches that with faith, humility, and perseverance, even the most difficult circumstances can lead us towards God. Her childlike faith and acceptance of suffering is a great example for young people to follow.

Last year, at World Youth Day, Pope Francis urged the young people in Parque Tejo, Lisbon, to “shine, listen, and be unafraid”, drawing inspiration from the Transfiguration of Jesus. He emphasised that, like Jesus’ face that “shone like the sun” (Matthew 17:2), young people should let Jesus’ light illuminate their lives and love with the same conviction (6 August 2023). He has encouraged young people to embody Jesus’ love and live courageously, trusting in God’s plan for their future, “Make the most of these years of your youth… take risks, dream freely, and live passionately” (Christus Vivit, 143). This message aligns with the example of St Bernadette, who responded to God’s call despite her youth and frailty.

The torchlight procession expresses the mystery of prayer in a form that our eyes of flesh can grasp”

Returning to my own experience, as a 22-year-old seminarian praying for guidance and courage to follow God’s path, I stood at the grotto where St Bernadette encountered Our Lady. This sacred place reminded me of how Bernadette’s frailty and poverty were transformed by the light of Heaven, revealing the beauty of a holy life. I prayed for her guidance in saying ‘yes’ to God’s plan for me. St Bernadette inspires young people, showing the potential for a life filled with light and grace.

Experiences

The arrival of St Bernadette’s relics to Ireland will feature events echoing Lourdes’ experiences. For example, the candlelight procession is inspired by St Bernadette who carried a candle during the apparitions. Our Lady called for processions and pilgrimages at Lourdes. A key event during the visit of the relics is the candlelight procession with the statue of Our Lady, which mirrors the nightly processions in Lourdes. Pope Benedict XVI, on his visit to Lourdes, reflected on the candle procession, “The torchlight procession expresses the mystery of prayer in a form that our eyes of flesh can grasp: in the communion of the Church, which unites the elect in Heaven with pilgrims on Earth, the light of dialogue between man and his Lord blazes forth and a luminous path opens up in human history, even in its darkest moments.” There will also be a ritual of water which symbolises the healing waters at Lourdes and the invitation of Our Lady during the ninth apparition on February 25, 1858, to wash in the spring at the grotto. Other devotions during the visit of the relics will be the recitation of the Rosary, meditations, Stations of the Cross and Eucharistic Adoration. These practices can connect people to the experience and spirituality of St Bernadette and Lourdes. As the relics of St Bernadette journey through Ireland, people, especially youth, can develop a spiritual companionship with this young French saint and be encouraged by her intercessory support and example.

This tour of the relics is not just about their veneration but also about inspiring a deeper connection to the spirituality St Bernadette brought to the world”

The tour of the relics of St Bernadette around Ireland will run from September 4 to November 5, a chance for parishes, dioceses, and religious communities to experience the spirit of Lourdes. This visit aims to replicate the deep devotion felt at Lourdes and to invite participation in prayer, penance, and healing. The presence of the relics reminds us of the grace Lourdes represents, bringing faith, hope and love to Ireland. This tour of the relics is not just about their veneration but also about inspiring a deeper connection to the spirituality St Bernadette brought to the world.

Venerating these relics reminds us to follow her example of simplicity, humility, and faith, letting Christ’s light shine through us. As young people prepare for the Jubilee of Youth in Rome in 2025, they can seek St Bernadette’s spiritual companionship. As Pope Benedict XVI said, “A quiet encounter with Bernadette and the Virgin Mary can change a person’s life… May the Virgin Mary and St Bernadette help you to live as children of light.”

Fr Barry White, Curate at the Cathedral Parish of Christ the King, Mullingar.