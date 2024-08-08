The legionary mission of the Miraculous Medal

The Legion of Mary, a worldwide Catholic lay organisation, operates with firm devotion under the patronage of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Central to their mission is the distribution of the Miraculous Medal, a small yet powerful sacramental with a history dating back to 1830. For legionaries like Fabiola Amorim, the mission is not just about handing out medals – “it’s about encouraging faith and hope in a modern world that often seems lacking both.”

Symbol

The story of the Miraculous Medal begins in the year 1830 in Paris, a time when France was fighting against the devastating effects of a cholera epidemic. The disease took over 20,000 lives in Paris alone and left society in a state of fear and desperation. During this time, a young novice named Catherine Labouré, residing at the Daughters of Charity, experienced a series of apparitions from the Blessed Virgin Mary. In these apparitions, Mary instructed Catherine to create a medal illustrating her likeness, promising that those who wore it with faith would receive numerous blessings, “Those who wear it will receive great graces, especially if they wear it around the neck.”

The medal, later known as the Miraculous Medal, became a sign of hope and comfort during a time of suffering and uncertainty. The symbolism of the medal carried a profound message of divine intervention and maternal care. During this period of time, reports of miraculous healings and conversions attributed to the medal began to surface.

Almost 100 years after, on September 7, 1921, in Dublin, Frank Duff founded the Legion of Mary, inspired by the disciplined structure of the Roman army and a deep devotion to Mary. The Legion was established with a mission to serve God through prayer and active service, embodying a spiritual warfare in favour of evangelisation and charity. At the heart of this mission is the Miraculous Medal, which legionaries distribute as a tangible symbol of Mary’s intercessory power and God’s grace.

Fabiola Amorim, a dedicated member of the Legion, exemplifies this mission through her work on the streets of Dublin. Armed with a collection of Miraculous Medals, she and her fellow legionaries engage in what they describe as “actual warfare for Christ.” Their battlefield is not a physical one but a spiritual engagement with individuals from all walks of life. “The importance of the Miraculous Medal lies in its ability to touch souls and spread love to everyone, regardless of their religious background,” Fabiola explains.

Fabiola’s experiences highlight the profound impact that a simple act of offering a medal can have. One notable encounter on Capel Street involved two young men from Portugal, identifying themselves as Jehovah’s Witnesses. Though they initially declined the medal, they engaged in a meaningful exchange with Fabiola, reading aloud a Bible verse that resonated deeply with her personal journey. “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well,” they quoted from Matthew 6:33. For Fabiola, this encounter reaffirmed her commitment to the Legion and her faith, providing a sense of divine reassurance.

Dedication

Fabiola’s initial hesitation to join the Legion due to her demanding ACCA studies gave way to a renewed sense of purpose after this encounter. She realised that her dedication to God and the Legion would not detract from her studies but rather enhance her life through the blessings of faith. Her success in becoming a qualified accountant is, in her words, “by the grace of Our Lady,” illustrating the transformative power of faith and dedication.

The Legion of Mary is structured into local units known as praesidiums, where members gather weekly to engage in spiritual formation and community service. Young legionaries, trained in virtues through service, prepare spiritual gift packs as tokens of love and devotion. Their contributions are celebrated annually at the ‘Acies ceremony’, where members consecrate themselves to the Blessed Mother.

In Dublin, Fabiola and her fellow legionaries are a familiar presence, often seen in pairs along the streets, engaging with passersby and offering the Miraculous Medal as a bridge to faith. “Engaging in conversations with Catholics presents an opportunity to invite them to join the Legion of Mary, as it feels like Mary herself is calling them to join her army,” Fabiola remarks. The Legion’s persistent presence encourages individuals to reconsider their spiritual paths, fostering a renewed interest in the Catholic faith.

Through the Legion’s work, the Miraculous Medal continues to be a powerful instrument of grace, serving as a reminder of the Blessed Mother’s intercession and God’s abiding love. In a world often challenged by uncertainty, the Miraculous Medal is a sign of hope, faith, and charity – a proof of the enduring power of devotion and the mission of the Legion of Mary. These legionaries affirm the medal’s role not just as a symbol, but as a bridge connecting hearts to the power of God’s love.