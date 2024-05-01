The Confession Box – Episode 17

Are content-creating children safe in the online sphere? Are they protected from being hypersexualised by thousands of viewers? Are brands using ‘child influencers’ encouraging an unhealthy industry where parents ‘manage’ their child’s time and money for their personal gain? What are the long term psychological consequences of such an upbringing?

Regular hosts Brandon Scott and Wendy Grace sit down with Essex Law School lecturer Dr Francis Rees to discuss the rising number of young influencers in Ireland and abroad. Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have exposed the unregulated role of parents who are commodifying their children, sometimes pulling them out of school to record the perfect shot for brand tie-ups, ignoring concerns surrounding consent and privacy. What can be done to regulate this growing industry?