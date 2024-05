How to answer your child’s difficult God questions

In the latest episode of The Confession Box, we speak with Julianne Stanz about faith and children’s faith formation – what would you say to a 7 year old if they ask you what’s the closest planet to heaven?

Julianne is the author of ‘The Catholic Parents Survival Guide – Straight Answers to Your Kids Toughest Questions’ and she spoke to real parents and kids from all different ages and answered the faith questions that sometimes perplex parents.