Dominicans in Olympic effort for missionary marathon

The Irish Dominicans will be working together with their French brothers at the Olympics from this coming July 26 to August 11 in Paris. They will be based at the Église St-Francois-Xavier, Paris, where there will be free water, friendly faces, pétanque, organ concerts, Mass in 3 languages, Vespers, tours of the church and vigils at night.

From the Irish province, Fr Benedict McGlinchey OP, will be supporting on this mission during the “Holy Games”. “Ours is a team of French Dominicans engaging in missionary outreach to those attending the games,” explained Fr McGlinchey.

Ireland is sending 133 athletes to the Olympic Games, across 15 sports. The example of these athletes and the support of the Irish clergy shows how the missionary spirit from the land of saints and scholars is still alive.

In the words of the project organisers, “Holy Games is a call to holiness through sport. It is the reminder that sport is a game at the service of the person, their dignity and the common good. It is, therefore, the hope that the Church carries for holy, missionary and supportive games! Through this initiative, we wish to celebrate with enthusiasm, through sport, the human person and the call for fraternity between peoples”.