The Church needs to guard against complacency

The Catholic Church in Ireland has introduced a new safeguarding policy ‘A Safe and Welcoming Church, Safeguarding Children Policy and Standards for the Catholic Church in Ireland, 2024’. The policy was released on June 11, 2024

Mr Aidan Gordon, who took over as CEO of the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in April 2024, pointed out the urgency of implementing these new guidelines. “My number one priority is to ensure that our new policy and procedural guidance is embedded in all Church bodies across Ireland,” Mr Gordon said to The Irish Catholic.

Mr Gordon also said that “We certainly need to guard against complacency in the Church,” he said. “It is crucial that we ensure victims and survivors are heard in everything we do.”

The policy is deeply rooted in Gospel values, according to Mr Gordon, who told The Irish Catholic that “There is no conflict between Gospel values and safeguarding. It’s on all of us to minister to people with dignity.”

Since the policy’s release, 13 induction events have been held across the country, with over 500 attendees, including bishops, congregational leaders, clergy, laypeople, volunteers, and staff. These events aim to ensure understanding of the new standards.

The full interview with Mr Aidan Gordon will be available in next week’s issue.