The challenging journey of Faith

I promised myself that I would never live a life full of regrets, writes Rohith Kinattukara

Faith is a transformative journey. Often, people lose heart and start blaming Faith and God for the instability in their lives. From my own experience, my belief and trust in Faith have only made me stronger, in mind and spirit. Each day, I wake up knowing that whatever challenges lie ahead, I will face them with the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I want to share my personal story of how Faith has helped me stay grounded and sheltered from the distractions and evils of the 21st century.

Strength

My journey began at my lowest point, specifically in 2020. The impact of COVID-19 had taken a heavy toll on many, and I was no exception. There were moments when I felt like giving up, and with each new achievement, I became complacent, drifting further away from God. Then, everything changed when I contracted the virus. It was the worst week of my life. I will never forget it: my vision blurred, my heart rate skyrocketed, I had fever chills, and my body trembled for relief, while my family tried to get me to the hospital. That night, I prayed – really prayed – and in that moment, I felt strength wash over me. I saw the Holy Spirit descend and heard a clear message: “Believe, and you will be healed.”

The Lord is near to the broken-hearted and saves the crushed in spirit”

This kind of strength can’t be found anywhere else. Miraculously, within hours, I started to feel better, leaving my family bewildered. I made a promise to myself that I would never live a life full of regrets. Psalms 34:17-19 speaks to the power of faith: “When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and rescues them from all their troubles. The Lord is near to the broken-hearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord rescues them from them all.”

Trust

I was completely lost, with no sense of direction or vision for where I wanted to be. I had always been someone who planned, but no plan ever seemed to work out. This was frustrating. After two years of trying to make progress in life, I started to believe I was simply ‘unlucky’. Then, one day, I saw an Instagram reel where someone said, “I trust in God more than anything else, that’s why I am where I am today.” That changed my perspective entirely. Why should I make my own plans when the Creator has already made one for me? All I need to do is trust it.

Trusting in God has led me to make some of the most important decisions of my life. It’s helped me form better connections and take actions I know are right for me, without thinking twice. Placing my faith in God has brought more positivity into my life, lifting the heavy burden of searching for my purpose. Because, in truth, my purpose was already set the day I was born, and there is nothing more caring and beautiful than knowing you are taken care of by God.

Temperance

In the 21st century, especially as a young adult, there are plenty of temptations around us. But Faith helps us resist any of these distractions. It clears your mind and gives you a kind of strength that can overcome any evil, making you feel unstoppable. Why give in to unnecessary temptation when God’s presence within you provides all the positivity you need? Having Faith will also bring people into your life who share the same mindset, helping to keep you focused and away from sin. Our God is a forgiving God, and He doesn’t want any of His creations to stray down the wrong path.

With Faith guiding and strengthening you, nothing can stop you”

Sometimes, especially during your journey of Faith, you might ask, “Why did God take this person from my life?” or “Why is this happening to me?” The truth is, He sees things we can’t. He knows what’s best for you and who is best for you. Fighting temptation is never easy, but with faith guiding and strengthening you, nothing can stop you.

Conclusion

Having Faith is a spiritual journey that doesn’t happen overnight. For me, it took five years to reach the level of Faith I have today, and I know this journey will continue with me for the rest of my life. As I conclude, let me remind you of what Jesus said about Faith. He told them, “Because of your little Faith, truly I tell you, if you have Faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” God bless!

Rohith Kinattukara is a Catholic student from Griffith College Dublin studying MSc in Procurement and Supply Chain Management who loves to write and breathes tech.

The answer, ‘total immersion’

Jayme Stuart Wolfe

Some cradle Catholics that might have been away from practicing the faith for a while, can find returning to it beyond reach. All those people in the pews repeating the responses without a second thought can be intimidating to those who haven’t been to Mass for a while. To them, the whole experience might feel more like visiting a foreign country.

Sometimes, all it takes is the right kind of motivation. An unexpected opportunity to help lead a pilgrimage to France later this year gave me the push I needed to sign up for classes at the local Alliance Française language school. I placed myself in Level 2 with the intention of reviewing the Level 1 texts before the course began. Once inside, though, everything changed. Everything was conducted en français. And while this approach requires time, tolerance and temerity, most educators agree that immersion is the best way to learn a language.

Immersion

The same can be said for the Christian life. Faith in Christ cannot be learned or lived solely in hourlong Sunday sessions. Mere exposure is not enough; only total immersion will be.

If we are to absorb the truths of our faith and genuinely practice them, we must learn how to dive into the deep end of the font. Challenging ourselves and each other to venture where the water is way over our heads shouldn’t be exceptional or unusual. It’s how we learn to rely on grace. It’s how the saints became holy.

Instead of asking that everything be translated into the languages we already speak, we should commit ourselves to listening until we understand enough to attempt a response. We must cultivate the willingness to be disoriented and clueless, awkward in how we express ourselves and prepared to keep trying. And we should anticipate the need to accept correction along the way.

Being Catholic isn’t an extracurricular, or even a program of instruction. Nor is it merely a way to live our lives. Following Christ is life, and it comes with a language and culture all its own. Those who become truly conversant – even fluent in the language of God’s love – learn it the same way we learned our first language: through immersion.