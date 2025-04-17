The Catholic crisis in Ireland

Sixth-grade students Oisín Lee and Sophie Hannon of St. Brigid's Primary School in Kildare, Ireland, are pictured in 2019 making St. Brigid's crosses for Irish President Michael D. Higgins. The Irish government has added a new public holiday to the national calendar to honor the country's female patron, St. Brigid of Kildare. (CNS photo/Kenneth O’Halloran, Office of the President)

The need for a more realistic understanding of the Irish Church Our experience, understanding and relationships are important in helping us to lead others to Christ. Since our experience is limited and can be subject to bias, real-life data supplements this to strengthen and clarify our approach. This article focuses on factors that…