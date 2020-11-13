Taoiseach says churches could be open for public Mass in early December

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that public worship could return under “modified” level 3 restrictions in early December.

In an interview on RTÉ News at One today the Taoiseach said: “We will make decisons towards the end of the month, I did say that we may look at level 3 as to modifications to level 3 and that could apply to worship as well.”

He said that “Christmas has a strong spiritual theme to it and again we will work with all faiths and none in terms of their own particular requirements”.

“In the Christian tradition in particular – it’s an important number of weeks leading into Christmas and we acknowledge that and we appreciate also it’s good for many involved in Catholicism, in Church of Ireland, in different religions, it’s important for their mental health as well and this is something that is important to their lives and I understand that,” he added.

When asked about Christmas he said that “I think the churches will be open in the Christmas week”.

The Taoiseach mentioned his meeting with the four Catholic archbishops and Bishop Dermot Farrell at the end of October, in which the prelates expressed the importance of gathering for worship during Christmas.

The morning after the meeting, October 29, the Government press office released a statement that the meeting “focused mainly on the effect which the current Covid-19 restrictions are having on the health and well-being of the faith community and the great desire to return to worship as soon as possible”.

The Government statement said that the bishops present at the meeting “emphasised that they are fully supportive of the public health messages but highlighted that the coming together in prayer and worship, especially for Mass and the sacraments, is fundamental to Christian tradition and a source of nourishment for the life and well-being of whole communities.

“The importance of gathering for worship as a source of consolation and hope at Christmas time was stressed,” according to the statement.

The Church was represented at the meeting by Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, Archbishop Michael Neary, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly and Bishop Dermot Farrell.