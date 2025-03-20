Syria: the Christian paradise turned into a jihadist hell

People demonstrate in Marjeh Square in Damascus, Syria, March 9, 2025, to protest the killing of civilians and security forces linked to Syria’s new rulers, following clashes between the forces loyal to the new administration and fighters from Bashar Assad’s Alawite sect. Photo: OSV News/Khalil Ashawi, Reuters.

Although the situation in Syria remains volatile, Irish Catholic readers should be in no doubt what they should do to ameliorate the plight of those Syrians, who have so far survived the carnage. Besides informing themselves of the situation so they can lobby their political and religious leaders, they can donate to Aid to the…