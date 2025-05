Cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel for the recent Conclave under the Michaelangelo’s images of salvation history

Michaelangelo and the Pope’s Ceiling,Ross King (Pimlico, £9.99) Quite by chance I was reading this book at the time the Conclave began. I thought it would be interesting to make the decorations of the Sistine Chapel the focus of some reflections on the election of the Pope. But like the rest of the world I was…