SVP launches budget proposals as requests for services rise

Pictured at the launch of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) Budget submission on July 9 are left to right: Nessan Vaughen, Chair SVP Social Justice Committee, Rose McGowan, SVP National President and Dr Tricia Keilthy, SVP Head of Social Justice.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has set out its recommendations for the forthcoming budget as it expects calls for help this year to exceed 250,000 for the first time. Last year SVP recorded a quarter of a million calls and from January to June this year the number of calls are 5% up on the same period in 2023.

SVP has now called on the Government to deliver an equal and inclusive Budget 2025. Dr Tricia Keilthy, SVP Head of Social Justice said “The cost-of-living crisis continues for people in poverty – low pay, lack of adequate income supports, rising housing costs and homelessness, deprivation among refugees and asylum seekers, unaffordable childcare and lack of transport are just some of the challenges we are facing.

“While these are significant challenges, we know with the right policies Government can make a difference and SVP’s voice and analysis can have an impact. Government must offer hope and show leadership based on the values of human dignity, social justice, equality and the collective good of society. These values must carry through beyond Budget 2025 and into the next Programme for Government.”

The SVP has 16 key recommendations for the forthcoming budget. Some measures they include are:

Increasing core social welfare rates by €20.

Improving access to childcare for low income families and support lone parents at work.

Providing every child in homelessness access to a support worker.

Extending free books to senior cycle and increase the capitation grant by 30%.

Expanding the Fuel Allowance to low income working families.

Investing in in-school therapy supports for children with additional needs.