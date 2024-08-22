Sun-kissed fun in Loughgilly Parish

Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh Michael Router with young parishioner Lilyrose Doran and Fr Malachy Murphy PP of Loughgilly Parish, Co. Armagh at Loughgilly Family Fun Day last Sunday. Photo: Nicki Kennedy.

Loughgilly Parish in Armagh, with its parishioners still beaming after the county’s famous All-Ireland victory last month, hosted its annual Family Fun Day last Sunday, with young and old coming together to take part in a variety of games and celebrate the strong faith-community that exists in the village.

This year’s Fun Day coincided with the 1500th anniversary of St Brigid’s ministry and Fr Malachy Murphy PP, was delighted that the parish was able to commemorate her legacy with young and old in this vibrant village.

“By all accounts, Loughgilly Parish Fun Day, which was to celebrate and honour the faith and example of St Brigid on her 1500th Anniversary, was blessed with a beautiful sunny day,” he said.

“The grounds of the Parochial House in Whitecross were buzzing with activity from the early hours, with vans and lorries arriving to set up many stalls, a bouncy castle, stage and sound, barbecue and so much more. With the arrival of the Sam Maguire Cup, parishioners came flooding in to get a family picture with the Cup and activities were then on their way.

“The day was crowned a large number of people gathering on the main lawn in the shape of a St Brigid’s Cross, which was captured by a drone high in the sky.

“As the many activities continued and families continued to gather and enjoy the day and events, it was concluded with a time of prayer, to remind us of who we were honouring and it was led by the Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh, Michael Router. He began with a prayer and then blessed an oak tree, representing St Brigid, and four apple trees, representing the four areas of our parish.

“Bishop Router and myself then planted the oak tree in the lawn at the front of the parochial house, a reminder of our faith in St Brigid and the day we came together to celebrate families in our parish.”

Drawing inspiration from the energy and enthusiasm St Brigid radiated throughout her ministry, Bishop Router urged young people to emulate her attributes and forge a personal relationship with Jesus.

“The Family Fun Day was great to attend and participate in what was a wonderful occasion,” he said. “It was a day for families and young people, in particular, and it was great that they attended in their hundreds.

“In my homily at the prayer service I emphasised that St Brigid was a very young woman when she chose to give her life to God and with great faith, energy and enthusiasm she helped to establish the gospel of Jesus Christ in this land. Jesus, himself, picked young people to be his disciples because they were idealistic, energetic, physically strong, courageous, open to learning and open to new ideas. These were the qualities that St Brigid possessed in abundance. The strength and courage that Brigid exemplified was represented by the oak tree we planted on the day.

“I also outlined that a Church that stays young lets herself be challenged and spurred on by the sensitivities of young people and the challenges they face in a radically changed and changing world. We must together work to bring young people into a personal relationship with Jesus, who Himself is forever young, and then offer them an encounter with the radical and life changing message He offered.”