Sts Cyril and Methodius: Symbols of cultural dialogue

Sts Cyril and Methodius were two Byzantine brothers who had an important role in the spread of Christianity and literacy across Eastern Europe during the 9th century. Born in Thessalonica, a major city in the Byzantine Empire, Cyril (born Constantine) and Methodius were known for their missionary work, particularly in the Slavic regions, where they are often called the “Apostles to the Slavs.”

Cyril was born in 827 and Methodius in 815. Both were well-educated and originally trained in various academic fields. Cyril entered the clergy and became a scholar at the imperial court in Constantinople, where he gained a deep understanding of languages and the Christian faith. Methodius, his older brother, was initially involved in civil administration but followed Cyril’s path into religious service.

In 863, Cyril and Methodius were commissioned by the Byzantine Emperor, Michael III, to undertake a missionary mission to the Slavic peoples living in the Great Moravian Empire, which covered parts of modern-day Czechia, Slovakia, and Hungary. The Slavs at the time had not yet been exposed to Christianity, and their language lacked a written form.

Understanding the importance of communication in religious instruction, Cyril and Methodius set out to translate Christian texts into the local language. Cyril is credited with creating the ‘Glagolitic’ alphabet, the first script designed specifically for the Slavic languages. This invention was later adapted into the Cyrillic alphabet, which continues to be used in many Slavic languages, including Russian, Ukrainian, and Serbian.

Their efforts were challenged from local clergy who favoured Latin, but Cyril and Methodius’ commitment to the translation of religious texts into the vernacular made Christianity more accessible to the Slavic people. They translated key texts such as the Bible and liturgical works, enabling the Slavs to worship in their own language and develop their own Christian identity.

Despite their success, the brothers faced opposition from Roman missionaries who argued that the use of the Slavic language in church services was inappropriate. After Cyril’s death in 869, Methodius continued their mission, eventually becoming the Archbishop of Sirmium. Methodius died in 885.

Cyril and Methodius are recognised as saints in both the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches. They are patron saints of Europe and are celebrated on February 14. Their contributions to the Christian faith, education, and the development of the Slavic script have left a legacy across Eastern Europe, with their influence still felt today.