Engaged and Married Couples Blessing took place on February 14 in St Mary's Church, Belfast. 14 February 2025 Saint Mary's Church Belfast CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

Marking St Valentine’s Day on February 14, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Armagh Michael Routers blessed engaged and married couples during a ‘photocall of engaged couples’ arranged by the Catholic marriage care service, Accord NI at St Mary’s Grotto, Belfast. Speaking ahead of the gathering, Deirdre O’Rawe, Regional Director of Accord NI said:…