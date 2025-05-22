St Thérèse of Lisieux draws hundreds to Dublin for the centenary of her canonisation

Hundreds gathered at the Avila Retreat Centre in Dublin to celebrate the centenary of the canonisation of St Thérèse of Lisieux, also known as the Little Flower. The event began with Mass at 12 pm and continued longer than expected due to the ongoing stream of people attending the exhibition.

The Sweeney family organised the event and brought an innumerable number of relics and documents about the saint and her family.

Also present was Sr Isabelle Smyth, MMM, author of the hymn composed for the relics’ visit to Ireland in 2001 and members of the Discalced Carmelites Order. The missionary sister gave a talk on the works, miracles, and inspiration of the canonised saint.

Marcie Duggan, key organiser, told The Irish Catholic that, “due to the interest in this event, her family hopes to put on an even bigger exhibition over time, once they have processed all the relics and documents.”

“The feedback to us was very good. People were very happy that they were able to see some of the unique items that we had. From the vestments that were designed by Celine [St Thérèse’s sister], to the manuscripts that were there from St Teresa’s book, Story of a Soul,” said Marcie Duggan.