St Bernadette’s replica and relic at Dublin exhibition

St Martin Apostolate, located in Dublin, is hosting an extraordinary exhibition featuring a life-sized replica of St Bernadette of Lourdes, along with a first-class relic. This event offers a unique opportunity to see the saint’s likeness as she appears in her resting place at the convent in Nevers, France.

The lifelike replica is housed in a crystal casket and stands at 4 feet 2 inches, the same height as Bernadette. The figure is a tribute to Bernadette’s spiritual journey.

The replica on display at St Martin Apostolate was created around 20 years ago through a collaboration between Fr Anthony McMullan, the Prior of the Dominican Order at the time, and the Sisters of Charity in Nevers.

Fr John Walsh, Spiritual Director of the Apostolate, commented that the exhibition not only highlights the physical representation of St Bernadette but also encourages reflection on her life.

Visiting hours will be from Monday – Friday only between October 7 to 25, 11am to 4pm. For more information about the exhibit, please contact St Martin Apostolate on 01 8745465 or info@stmartin.ie.