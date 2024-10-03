St Bernadette’s relics tour: an opportunity to nourish people’s faith

Large crowds venerating the relics of St Bernadette after the Mass for the sick in Our Lady of Victories Church, Dublin, in September 26. Photo: John McElroy.

“I think today people are searching and beginning to realise that what society is offering is just not enough. There is something missing in our lives. I met people and I know others met people who have not been to a church in a long time. And this is kind of a step back,” said Fr Frank Reburn to The Irish Catholic after St Bernadette’s relics’ visit to Our Lady of Victories parish, Dublin.

St Bernadette’s relics continue to attract faithful across Ireland, with a recent stop in the dioceses of Tuam, Elphin, Ardagh and Clonmacnoise and Dublin.

The relics, which have been journeying throughout the country, represent an important spiritual connection to St Bernadette of Lourdes, “I think the Irish people have always had a special place for St Bernadette in their hearts. From the very beginning, right through our history, there’s been a close association with Lourdes and with St Bernadette. And then when you kind of touch St Bernadette’s story, when you delve into it you see that is an incredible story,” said Fr Frank Reburn.

“Talking to some of my colleagues, we’re beginning to notice little green shoots beginning to appear. The relics coming here to our church [Our Lady of Victories, Dublin] and our diocese was an opportunity to nourish and nurture people’s faith. Maybe to bring them back to the bit closer to God,” concluded Fr Reburn.

The relics tour is set to continue throughout Ireland in the coming weeks, with further stops planned in various dioceses.