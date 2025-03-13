Sri Lankans unite to protect elephants after train tragedy

Women religious march with black flags during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 28, 2022. Photo: CNS.

People across Sri Lanka have united to protect elephants, an animal revered in Buddhist culture, after increasing deaths from collisions with passenger trains. The issue garnered widespread attention after a passenger train truck a herd, killing six elephants in Habarana.

In response, the Centre for Environmental Justice petitioned Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court urging coordinated efforts from forest, railways, transport, and wildlife officials. The petition highlighted The petition highlighted 151 elephant deaths from train collisions over 13 years and a declining elephant population—from 5,879 in 2011 to 3,130 in 2024. It called for better driver visibility, security force involvement, and modern technology to prevent further losses.

Religious unity has been central to conservation efforts. Nihal Gamlath, a Christian environmentalist from Habarana, noted that activists across faiths proposed solutions, though action was slow. Following the tragedy, the government rescheduled trains and cleared railway lines for better visibility.

Mr Gamlath emphasised elephants’ deep cultural and religious significance, legally protected yet often kept as status symbols. Elephants are sacred in Buddhism, symbolising wisdom and peace, with Queen Maya’s dream of a white elephant marking Buddha’s miraculous conception. They feature prominently in temple rituals and processions.

Nimal Kodithuwakku, a Buddhist activist, expressed grief over the recent deaths, recalling a young elephant’s two-day struggle for survival. The tragedy has united Sri Lankans across faiths, reinforcing the shared duty to protect these revered animals.