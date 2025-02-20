Sr Raffaella Petrini appointed president of Vatican governorate

Pope Francis has appointed Sr Raffaella Petrini, FSE, as president of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and president of the Governorate of Vatican City State, the Vatican announced Saturday.

According to the February 15 bulletin from the Holy See Press Office, Sr Petrini will assume her new roles on March 1. She succeeds Cardinal Fernando Vérgez in both positions.

Sr Petrini, who has served as secretary-general of the same governorate since November 2021, brings significant academic and administrative experience to her new role. Born in Rome on January 15, 1969, she holds a degree in political science from the Libera Università Internazionale degli Studi Guido Carli and a doctorate from the Pontifical University of St Thomas Aquinas, where she currently serves as a professor.

Before her appointment to the governorate, Sr Petrini worked at the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples from 2005 to 2021.

This appointment follows Pope Francis’ recent selection of Sr Simona Brambilla as prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, marking a continuing trend of women being appointed to senior Vatican leadership positions.

During a recent television interview, the Pope had previously indicated his intention to promote Petrini.