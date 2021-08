Sr Máire Bríd of the Redemptoristines Dublin, proudly shows off her Cork colours, although the All-Ireland final against Limerick didn’t go their way, August 21.

The bishop of Limerick congratulated the hurling team on their win, adding that there are many lessons outside of sport to be gleaned from their achievements. In a statement, Bishop Brendan Leahy praised the “profound” message coming from the squad and the backroom staff – that together “we can climb mountains”. “For me, there was…