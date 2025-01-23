‘Something special’ felt around Derry since opening of Sr Clare’s cause

There’s “something special” afoot in the city of Derry since the path to sainthood began for one of their own, Sr Clare Crockett, according to a local priest.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic newspaper, Fr Gerard Mongan Administrator of Long Tower Church in Derry, said that the magnitude of the local Derry girl’s sensational path to sainthood is “hard to comprehend”.

“There’s something special about the city of Derry since I’ve come back from Madrid last Monday,” he said. “The magnitude of last weekend is hard to comprehend, with so much more to come. We have a local Derry girl, born in the Brandywell, on the road to sainthood.”

Sainthood revolves around miracles and many supposed miracles associated with Sr Clare will be examined to determine her eligibility for sainthood, but Fr Mongan believes that the greatest miracle attributed to Sr Clare was that of her own personal transformation.

“The greatest miracle for me was her own personal transformation,” he said. “Clare smoked, drank, partied, aimed for wealth and fame but a radical encounter with the Crucified Lord on Good Friday in 2000 led her to leave it all behind to become a sister – that is miraculous for me.

“What a beautiful role model she is for our youth – to continue to be one’s crazy self yet be crazy enough to give one’s life to God and for others.”

Mass will be celebrated to invoke the help of the Holy Spirit for the Cause of Sr Clare on Sunday January 26 in St Columba’s church, Long Tower at 3pm presided by Bishop Donal McKeown.