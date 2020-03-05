Sistine Chapel to come alive in Dublin

The wonders of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel will come alive in a unique event in Dublin next week with renowned art historian Liz Lev.

Newman’s University Church on St Stephen’s Green will play host to the event on Monday, March 9 which will see guests walked through the art masterpiece that is the jewel of the Vatican.

Using visual displays with commentary by Dr Lev – one of the most prominent authorities on the art of the chapel – those present will be invited to enter in to the experience of visiting the chapel and understand it as both a spiritual and artistic experience.

Behind the Veil: Deciphering the Sistine Chapel will be held in Newman’s University Church, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2 on March 9 at 7.30pm. All welcome.