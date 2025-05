Seamus Cashman Plenitude,by Thomas McCarthy(Carcanet Press, £11.99 / €14.99) Tom McCarthy’s new collection Plenitude has that centrality of ‘pleasure’ and ‘vocation’ at the heart of poetry’s creative energies which Auden once alluded to, as indeed do so many of his recent prose works. Plenitude completes a trilogy of collections, the previous books are Pandemonium (2016) and Prophecy (2019), all from Carcanet…