Scripture warns us not to place our trust in princes

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance as they arrive for a meeting at the Elysee Palace as part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris, February 11, 2025. Mr Vance was on his first foreign trip as vice president. Photo: OSV News/Abdul Saboor, Reuters

Every so often in world politics, someone comes along who is a game changer and it is very exciting to be alive to witness it – particularly when that someone (within the space of a week) manages to quote St Augustine, St Thomas Aquinas and Pope St John Paul II. I write of course about…