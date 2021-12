Eyad Handal, a Palestinian Catholic guide from Bethlehem, speaks to students from the Jerusalem Hitech Foundry outside the Terra Sancta Museum in Jerusalem’s Old City. Photos: CNS.

A new initiative aims to bring the Holy Land to life in the heart of the Old City of Jerusalem, writes Michael Kelly The followers of St Francis of Assisi – Franciscans – first arrived in the Holy Land in the year 1217, inspired by the presence of the holy places associated with the earthly…