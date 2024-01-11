Resource issues remain warns Ballinrobe PP after protests

Rural communities “must be resourced” if they are to accommodate asylum seekers with dignity, a Mayo-based parish priest has said.

Following peaceful protests this week regarding a property in Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo which will house asylum seekers, Fr Denis Carney PP of Ballinrobe-Kilmaine told The Irish Catholic that the parish, the council and Government need to work together to “treat asylum seekers with dignity”.

Protests ended after the Government stated that the former JJ Gannon’s hotel in Ballinrobe would not be used to house 50 men as planned but families instead.

However, Fr Carney said the community is already struggling in terms of lack of transport, healthcare and education facilities.

“Everyone, no matter who they are, he or she, be they adult or young, deserves a dignified living,” he said, adding that accessing these basic services is not unique to his parish.

“I think the main concern is lack of resources. Obviously the lack of consultation in advance has certainly played a part in it too,” according to Fr Carney.

“I would hope that what has happened here in Ballinrobe – and the protest was very, very peaceful – that some lessons have been learned by everyone, certainly by Government departments. I think we’re all a little wiser now than we would have been even a week ago.

“I think discussion is good, people have a civil right to protest, so it is lovely it was carried out in the manner where property wasn’t damaged and there was no risk to life. It was good humoured, but at the end of the day we cannot lose sight of the worldwide problem and more and more communities are being confronted with how to deal with this issue. I think we need a good debate on how to move forward and respectfully listen to others,” he said.

Fr Carney said Ballinrobe has already “embraced a lot of people from different cultures and traditions, who have integrated well” and that the community is very welcoming, adding: “There are people in all protests who have genuine concerns, and there are also others who will maybe take advantage of that concern. That is true of any protest not just on this issue but of any issue you name under the sun. I think that element of nastiness has not come into the local protest here.”