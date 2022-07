The race to replace Boris Johnson has surprised many for the diversity of the candidates. Photo: CNS/UK Parliament/ Jessica Taylor/handout via Reuters

One of the remarkable aspects of the recent tussle for power and leadership in the British Conservative party has been the number of candidates from an ethnic background. Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor and always the front-runner to replace Boris Johnson, is from an Indian heritage; while a rising star, Kemi Badenoch comes from a Nigerian…