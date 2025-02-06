Reggae gets religious with British sisters

A sister in the Community of our Lady of Walsingham in England pictured with an electric guitar.

A group of sisters in England have teamed up with two Christian musicians to produce a ‘reggae-pop’ version of the Jubilee Year of Hope 2025 hymn.

A music video of the cover of the song was posted on YouTube by the two-piece band Ooberfuse on the World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life, February 2. They collaborated with the Community of our Lady of Walsingham.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, head of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, appears at the beginning of the video saying said: “I want to introduce you to this beautiful rendition of the Jubilee Year’s anthem. It’s going be heard all over the world, but here it’s presented in a lyrical and lovely way.”

Cardinal Nichols added: “And it tells us the story of being pilgrims in hope, or actually better – pilgrims into hope. There’s one part of this song that I hope you listen to very intently, which describes a person journey from their tears into hope, and it’s Jesus who wipes away our tears.”