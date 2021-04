Migrants seeking asylum in the US are detained in Calexico, California, by Customs and Border Patrol agents April 8, 2021. Photo: CNS

Catholic organisations expressed dismay that the United States this year could admit the lowest number of refugees in decades. According to the International Rescue Committee, a non-profit that assists refugees, only 2,050 refugees have been admitted to the United States in the current fiscal year. Although President Biden promised to raise the limit on the…