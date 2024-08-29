Letter of the week

Reform broken system to save children

Dear Editor,

A Tribunal of Inquiry into the State and ministerial neglect of children under the care of Tusla may not be enough [The Irish Catholic – August 22, 2024], a complete rehaul of Tusla is in order and the General Election can’t come fast to make a much necessary change of the guard. The more than 100,000 children set to be referred to the Child and Family Agency are entering a system that is deeply flawed and in crisis. These children must not fall through the cracks.

As highlighted by Maria Steen, the State care system, which is intended to protect our most vulnerable children, is failing them in the most tragic ways. Children who have already suffered unimaginable trauma are being placed in environments that are anything but safe and nurturing.

Peadar Tóibín’s condemnation of Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s inaction is a damning indictment of the current administration’s approach to child welfare. The idea that a future tribunal will investigate these failings, as children continue to suffer and die today, is beyond horrifying. How many more lives must be lost before action is taken?

The voices calling for change – from political leaders like Tóibín to religious figures like Bishop Niall Coll – represent a broad consensus that cannot be ignored. It is time for the Government to start prioritising the lives of these children. A Tribunal of Inquiry, at least, is not just necessary; it is a moral imperative. We owe it to these children to demand accountability and to reform a broken system before more lives are irreparably damaged.

Yours etc.,

David Murray

Cork City, Cork

A priest with pro-life bidding prayers

Dear Editor,

I was heartened by the IC article “Unwanted babies being remembered at Mass” [The Irish Catholic – August 8, 2024]. I thought I was the only priest in the country with pro-life bidding prayers (at practically all Masses). As it stated: “To lose a wanted child is tragedy. To get rid of an unwanted one, a right – and in some extreme circles, a moment of celebration or liberation.” Such bidding prayers would be completely normal if the approx 250,000 death toll since the late 1960s had been born rather than preborn babies.

I have the privilege of joining the monthly ‘Donegal Pro Life’ witness near Letterkenny Hospital. At the end I lead those present in the Church’s liturgical prayers for the commendation of the dead – the closest these abortion victims will have to a funeral. These prayers can be offered by anyone and can be found at www.tiny.cc/LCDEU.

I also promote a daily prayer asking that the aborted babies would receive the grace of baptism – www.tiny.cc/ABBP.

Yours etc.,

Fr Morty O’Shea SOLT

Inver, Co. Donegal

Amoris Laetitia should be part of pastoral advice

Dear Editor,

In relation to your featured article “What are the steps to receive Communion after divorce and remarriage” [The Irish Catholic – August 15, 2024] and while not dissenting from the comprehensive answer given, I was greatly disappointed that it made no mention whatever of Pope Francis’ landmark apostolic exhortation, Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love).

This was published as far back as April 2016 and should by now have become part of pastoral advice.

The Pope says very firmly that the divorced who have entered a new union should be made to feel part of the Church. They are not excommunicated and they should not be treated as such, since they remain part of the ecclesial community.

Yours etc.,

John O’Mahony,

Renmore, Galway.

Spiritual alarm bells trigged

Dear Editor,

I still get my Thursday ‘fix’ each week by reading The Irish Catholic. It’s the only newspaper I read, coupled with looking at the news headline on TV once a day.

My spiritual alarm bell was triggered twice, recently. Fr Bernard Cotter agrees with the statement, “that a mature Christian is someone who is very hard to offend” [The Irish Catholic – August 15, 2024]. I must be the most immature Christian because I was very offended by the mockery of The Last Supper, as depicted in an opening scene at the Olympic games. In mocking my Lord and saviour, they mocked me also. My heart bled at its demonic depiction. In reparation to the Lord, I turned off the Olympics.

Deacon Frank Brown set off my second spiritual alarm bell. He maintains that anyone, even a well-known politician, who voted for the repeal of the 8th Amendment, (agreeing to the ‘murder’ of the unborn), without repenting, has a ‘right’ to approach the altar of God to receive the body and blood, soul and divinity of Jesus Christ.

We are all sinners in need of God’s love and mercy. Lord, thank you for the Sacrament of Reconciliation and for your great gift of the Eucharist.

I kneel down in Adoration, thankfulness, awe and repentance in your presence. Amen

Yours Etc.,

Lorraine Doran

Marino, Dublin 3