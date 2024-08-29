‘Social’ media can all too easily lead us astray

Notebook

spend a lot of time on social media, sometimes I fear, too much time. Technology and communications have always held an interest for me so, in many ways, it is perhaps natural and understandable that I would pursue these interests and social media sits squarely in that space. For many years I have had a blog that I enjoyed updating – nothing major there, a few reflections, thoughts, the occasional tune, poem or song that spoke to me, room for a few photos and, overall, an easy space. I use ‘X’ but am less convinced about its place for me and, since Covid-19, I have used Facebook. Alongside this I set up and maintain a website for our diocese and have been involved in creating parish websites in my most recent appointments. I have avoided Tik-Tok and Instagram because I fear that even more time would go and, consequently, be lost to these.

Interaction

I hope I am not lost in a place where a computer screen, keyboard or phone become more important than daily interaction with people. Nothing can or should replace that basic level of being where we want to meet, be met and communicate with others in the real day-to-day existence we call life. The why of my involvement in social media, I believe, lies in a desire to communicate and, in some sort of meaningful way, with those around me and those far away who make that virtual connection. My hope is that nothing I would write or say, would ever cause offence or seek to score points at another’s expense. I believe the only place to start and remain and to work out of is respect.

Hostility owns the day and something sacred seems to be lost, ironically by some feeling the sacred is being defended”

Sometimes I notice very angry people on these platforms. People who feel it is right and proper to belittle others, to score points and assume an air of superiority that pushes people down rather than raise them up. Sadly, and not infrequently this can be done in the name of religion and, more worryingly and closer to home for many of us, in the name of Catholicism. Hostility owns the day and something sacred seems to be lost, ironically by some feeling the sacred is being defended.

‘Keyboard warriors’ is a phrase sometimes used to describe people who type what they would never say. There is only a half-truth in the phrase since the noble reality of the warrior is lost in anonymity and only the keyboard remains. By itself, the keyboard is just a collection of letters, numbers and characters but at the tips of angered fingers becomes a megaphone, often filled with the echoes of someone else’s rant or prejudice. Terrible things can be said, often without foundation or merit. This is the angry side of social media, the worrying side and seems to me to be at odds with the word ‘social’ – perhaps ‘anti-social’ might be more accurate.

Awareness

So where does this leave us? I think it calls us to an awareness of the consequences of negativity. Anything that causes unnecessary hurt to another person must remain at odds with the best of what is best in us all. Comments about people’s appearance, religion or personal situations that seek to belittle are best left unsaid – or un-typed. Anything that we would not be willing to say to a person, taking full ownership of the saying and in person, most likely is best not said. We should recoil from anything that seeks to bring us into a hostile space especially when those rallying us to occupy that space will most likely be found nowhere near it.

There is a call to follow and an invitation to be followed and all of this has the ring of possibility about it

I still believe in Social Media. It truly has a place and is an outlet for many. Some find a voice in its shelter that might not easily be found elsewhere. There are humorous moments, musical moments, spiritual glimpses, human life stories, animals and nature all at work to remind us that better is possible and that life is to be enjoyed. We are given opportunities to reach out and connect and to take the virtual hand of another in trust and friendship. There is a call to follow and an invitation to be followed and all of this has the ring of possibility about it. The best of what it has to offer speaks to the best of us and, in contrast, the worst of what it has to offer can all too easily lead us astray.

Make the best of it, be your best in it and make a difference. Clicking ‘like’ is one thing but lived and life-giving response and interaction is the key.

A quick aside…

A man who did not have a computer or smartphone decided he wanted to live his life in the style of Facebook. He got an instant camera; took photos of the food he ate and stuck the pictures on walls and windows. He stopped in the street and roared out his location. He asked random strangers if they would be his friends and to ‘like’ what he said. After three days, he declared: “This works. Already I have three followers. Two policemen and a psychiatrist.”