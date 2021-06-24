Reek Sunday pilgrimage extended this summer

The annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage will be going ahead this summer in an extended format. The event, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, will be taking place from Wednesday to Saturday, July 1-31.

Announcing the news, Fr Charlie McDonnell of Westport said they are “delighted” to offer an extended Reek Sunday pilgrimage “acknowledging and giving thanks for the fact that we journey very much under the protective hand of God”.

The annual pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick in Co. Mayo normally attracts thousands of people to the region, but last year they were asked to stay away as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“This year, due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, it would be impossible to facilitate the pilgrimage on one day only so I am arranging to greatly extend provision of the sacraments for pilgrims throughout the month of July,” Fr McDonnell said.

“It is my dear hope that this unprecedented and adventurous undertaking will provide all those who wish to come to Ireland’s Holy Mountain as pilgrims to do so safely and in their own time.”

Archbishop Michael Neary of Tuam will celebrate Mass at 6:30pm July 24, the eve of Reek Sunday, in St Mary’s Church, Westport.

Fr McDonnell appealed to priests from “all over the country” to become involved so as to make Reek 2021 a “truly national pilgrimage”.

“The extended plan this year will involve three times the number of priests than would normally be needed, so help is very much required throughout July. It is important that all priests who wish to participate in the pilgrimage book in as early as possible and they can do so on frchaz@me.com,” he said.