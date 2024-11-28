Prisoners’ religious freedom is being ‘suppressed’ in Mountjoy prison

The bishop who liaises with the Irish Prison Service has expressed alarm following the revelation that the chapel in Mountjoy prison in Dublin is to be repurposed.

The chapel in the prison will be closed for eight weeks for remodelling to create space for “video link capacity”. Bishop Martin Hayes released a strong statement today condemning the lack of consultation and timing of the move.

Bishop Hayes said: “I am alarmed at developments this week in Mountjoy Prison with the start of construction to repurpose its chapel. There has not been appropriate consultation with prisoners or with prison chaplains regarding this project. This unilateral approach runs counter to maintaining harmonious and respectful relations in our prison community. I can only conclude that, arising from the approach taken and speed of action, that prisoners’ rights in Mountjoy – in terms of their freedom of religious expression – have been suppressed by authorities. As the holy season of Advent leading up to Christmas begins this Sunday, the timing of this decision is particularly poignant.

“While there had been prior consultation with myself, in my capacity as Liaison Bishop to the Irish Prison Service (IPS), that such works were to be undertaken, I must emphasise that the exact starting date, and final details of the extent of these major works currently underway, were not communicated to me. The prison chapel is consecrated ground and I intend to raise the Mountjoy Prison chapel case with the IPS Director General, Ms Caron McCaffrey, when we meet on Friday,” the bishop said.

Bishop Hayes continued: “Over the past few months, I had been consulted by the Director General that some ‘modifications’ would be made to the Mountjoy Prison chapel, specifically involving the relocation of a Bereavement Suite and, while the chapel would be reduced in space, nonetheless it would still facilitate accommodation of 96 people to gather for the celebration of Mass into the future. I was further informed that the prison chaplains had yet to be advised of these proposals which were, at that point, still at a scoping stage. In other words, at no point was it suggested that the chapel space would be closed off for worship. This is now the case.

“It was my clear understanding that the prison chapel, after the planned modifications, would continue to be a location for the celebration of Mass with prisoners and staff as it has been for the past 150 years.

“However, I am now hearing reports that works have commenced without any consultation with the prison chaplains and, in so doing, the facility of gathering for Mass in the chapel for prisoners and staff has been removed.

It seems that the chapel is being repurposed to facilitate Mass via webcam only. However, Mass via webcam is the not the optimum celebration of the Eucharist as it lacks the community dimension of in-person priest and congregation. In order to appreciate the prayer of the Mass, and to fully participate in its celebration, physical presence at the Mass is most important as it enables the reception of the Eucharist. As we can all appreciate from our collective experience of the coronavirus pandemic, the in-person gathering for Mass is especially important for people who are forced to spend a significant amount of their time in isolation.

“The hasty way current works are being undertaken places the proposals for the relocation of the Bereavement Suite in jeopardy. This facility is essential to the chaplains’ ministry to prisoners at times of funerals for family members.”

The bishop added: “This rush to complete works on the prison chapel, without full consultation with all stakeholders, is an affront to prisoners and their families, to prison chaplains and to the wider Church community. This is devastating news for the prisoners and the prison chaplaincy services, and I am disappointed that the chaplains have not been informed in time or consulted about alterations to the chapel, not to speak of this plan to close the chapel as a place for the celebration of Mass with a congregation.

“As I have said before, prison chaplains are at the coalface of our outreach as Church to our prisoners. This strongly serves the common good. However, it seems that they have been ignored regarding the closure of Mountjoy Prison chapel. I am deeply saddened that the pews are stacked, the carpets are being removed and that the ‘Stations of the Cross’ have been taken down. I am sure that this is a cause of great distress to the community of Mountjoy Prison, and especially so for the chaplains who are doing their best to keep hope alive in difficult circumstances.”

Bishop Hayes concluded: “We know from surveying prisoners that 60% experience mental health difficulties, and that prayer and spirituality help best to manage prisoner stress and anxiety. The hurry to close the Mountjoy Prison chapel, without due consultation with all affected, must be halted immediately. The chapel must continue to be the source of communal spiritual comfort, and healing and reconciliation, that we earnestly desire for our sisters and brothers who are in prison.”

In a statement to The Irish Catholic yesterday evening, a press officer with the Irish Prison Service stated: “The Irish Prison Service is currently experiencing record numbers of prisoners in custody. This situation coupled with a sharp increase in demand for prisoners to attend court requires the Irish Prison Service to rapidly increase video link capacity. A number of locations in Mountjoy prison were considered before it was determined to adjust the footprint of an underutilised space to the rear of Mountjoy Chapel to safely accommodate a new video link area for court appearances.

“A construction project to increase video link capacity on the grounds of Mountjoy Prison to the rear of the Mountjoy Chapel is scheduled to commence on December 2, 2024. The project is estimated to take approximately 8 weeks for completion. The focus of the building works will be on the rear of the chapel, where a partition wall will be erected to isolate the construction area. This measure ensures that the rest of the chapel remains undisturbed throughout the works, with no impact on the altar or the remaining space,” he said.

“For reasons of health, safety and security, the chapel will be closed to prisoners during the construction period, though the works are not expected to affect the integrity or functionality of the space. In-person Mass is available at other locations around Mountjoy Prison, and for those who cannot attend those locations for security or operational reasons, Mass will be streamed live via the in-cell TV channel.

“Following the construction work, the Mountjoy Chapel will be reopened and retain a capacity of up to 96 people. In-person mass is held each fortnight and the average attendance for in-person mass at present is circa 25 persons.”