 Primate of All-Ireland praises Queen Elizabeth’s ‘deep faith’ after her death

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican on April 3, 2014. Photo: CNS/Maria Grazia Picciarella, pool

The Primate of All-Ireland has praised Queen Elizabeth II’s “deep faith” and her promotion of better relations between the Anglican and Catholic Churches, following her death.

Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin expressed his sadness in a statement this evening following the announcement of her death today, September 8.

Aged 96, Queen Elizabeth was Britain’s longest serving monarch. King Charles III takes her place, having acceded the throne immediately after his mother’s death.

“Since the Queen’s coronation in 1953, she has shown immense commitment, not only to her royal duties and responsibilities, but also to the wider common good,” said Archbishop Martin.

“What stands out for me is her dedication to faith, to family, and to peace and reconciliation,” he said.

The archbishop recalled meeting the queen in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, in 2012 before he was ordained a bishop.

Historic

Archbishop Martin described her decision to visit a Catholic church, St Michael’s Church, as “courageous and historic”.

“She came across as friendly and good humoured and took time to put everyone at their ease. I have always admired Queen Elizabeth’s quiet dignity and calm nature despite living through very difficult times with much political, economic, social and family upheaval. That was why ordinary people of all backgrounds and faiths could relate to her and held her in such affection,” he said.

“I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s commitment to promoting better understanding and relationships between the Anglican Church and the Catholic Church.”

The queen has met five popes during her reign including St John Paul II in 2000 at the Vatican. In 2010 she welcomed Pope Benedict XVI’s to the United Kingdom and met Pope Francis in the Vatican in 2014.

Archbishop Martin added: “In the coming days much will be remembered and commented upon, but it is important for us to keep in mind that above all, Queen Elizabeth was a person of deep faith and love for Jesus Christ. I pray that her faith in the risen Lord will be of comfort to many people, and especially to her grieving family at this sad time.”