Primate invites Faithful to join in consecration of Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis prays in front of the original statue of Our Lady of Fatima during a Marian vigil in St Peter's Square at the Vatican in this October 12, 2013, file photo. The Pope has invited "every community and every believer" to join him in consecrating and entrusting Russia and Ukraine to Mary March 25, 2022. Photo: CNS.

Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All-Ireland Eamon Martin has asked the Faithful of Ireland to join Pope Francis, the bishops and clergy of the world in prayer as they consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The consecration is due to take place this evening, March 25, when Pope Francis will entrust both Russia and Ukraine to Mary’s help and protection amid the ongoing conflict there.

The Pope previously asked everyone in the world to join him in prayer for the occasion.

Archbishop Martin echoed the Pope’s request, saying “the Catholic Church in Ireland will join wholeheartedly with Pope Francis to pray a solemn Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

“Pope Francis will unite the universal Church in prayer for peace and asks us to do so from our homes, churches, cathedrals, and Marian sanctuaries,” Archbishop Martin said, continuing, “Together, with the bishops of Ireland, I invite everyone to join in this powerful global act of prayerful solidarity for peace in the world, and especially between Russia and Ukraine.”

“I wish to assure the Archbishops in Ukraine that the thoughts and prayers of the people of Ireland are with them, and their people, in the midst of the horrific turmoil impacting their country,” the archbishop said.

Dr Martin also encouraged everyone to “generously” support the special collection for Ukraine which will take place at Masses across the country this weekend.

The penitential service during which the act of consecration will be performed is due to begin at 5pm Rome time (4pm Irish time), with Pope Francis advising that the consecration is likely to occur around 6:30pm Rome time (5:30pm Irish time).