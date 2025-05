Fr Toomey is pictured with Bishop Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore during the blessing of Blessed Carlo Acutis shrine in Ardfinnan

Fr Micheal Toomey was born of Irish parents and lived in London until 1994. His ordination in 2009 was the first in eight years for the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore. His mother had returned to live in her native Clonmel and Fr Toomey was appointed there, to what was his home parish, in 2015.…