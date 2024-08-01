Priest warns of rising numbers of gamblers post Euro-24 tournament

UK Christian groups are worried about escalating numbers of problem gamblers following the Euro 24 football tournament.

GamCare, which runs the National Gambling Helpline, recorded a 10 per cent rise in calls after this year’s tournament compared to 2021.

London Catholic priest and sports chaplain Fr Vlad Felzmann warned of the destructive power of gambling from his own experience and called on the Government to take action.

“Over the fifty plus years (of being) a priest, I have met so many families destroyed by those addicted to gambling,” he said.

“If the government is trying to lower national obesity levels by controlling food content and has done its best to start eliminating smoking, it ought to do its best to reduce gambling.”

Former gambling addict Matt Burgiss, who now works at GamCare, outlined the dangers of gambling. “With more people likely having increased their gambling over the Euros, there is a real risk people might now turn to other forms of gambling, such as online casino games, now that the football has finished.” Mr Burgiss urged those who are struggling to reach out to the National Gambling Helpline, whose advisors are ‘here 24/7 to listen and support you.’

UK Christian social justice charity Christian Action Research and Education (CARE) which campaigns to bring Christian insight to policies and laws, urged new Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy to introduce ‘robust gambling reforms.’

“Lisa Nandy will have many competing priorities in her inbox, but we’d urge her to ensure that robust gambling reforms is one of them,” said Tim Cairns, CARE’s gambling policy lead.

“The Government needs to curb gambling advertising, especially in sport. Vulnerable people deserve better protection.”

The National Gambling Helpline provides confidential advice and support for anyone affected by gambling problems. Call on 0808 8020 133.