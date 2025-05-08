Priest shocked by petrol bombs and graffiti at parochial house

“This has been quite an ordeal and in the 50th year of my priesthood, it’s the last thing you expect to happen,” said Fr Stephen Duffy PP of Ravensdale, Co. Louth, speaking to The Irish Catholic after his parochial house was targeted in back-to-back incidents over the weekend.

Petrol bombs were thrown at the house, damaging the exterior but fortunately not reaching the interior. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured. This incident followed a previous one the night before, when ‘satanic’ graffiti was spray-painted on the front of the house.

In an interview with The Argus, Fr Duffy described being at home during both incidents, saying, “It’s not a nice experience, something I would not wish on anyone.”

Gardai and Louth County Fire and Rescue responded swiftly, and a man in his 30s was arrested and charged in connection with the incidents, as well as a number of car damages in the Ravensdale area. The suspect is due to appear in Drogheda District Court.

Despite the shock, Fr Duffy made it clear that the attacks were not a reflection of the parish or the community. “The parishioners have been wonderful. This was such a shock, especially given the lovely people I deal with every day,” he said.

Although the incidents disrupted Fr Duffy’s pastoral duties, including a baptism and Mass, he remained focused on larger social issues. “A lot worse things happen, such as drug problems and reckless driving,” he remarked.

