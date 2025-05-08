Irish parish priest delivers cheque to the Holy Land

The Parish Priest of Kingscourt, Co. Cavan delivered a cheque of almost €28,000 to Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem at a recent trip to the Holy Land. Also, on April 30, Fr Gerard McCormack said Mass in the empty tomb within The Church of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

The money, which sums €27,730 was accepted by Bishop William Shomali, auxiliary bishop to Cardinal Pizzaballa and will be split in between four projects the Cardinal supports.

Fr McCormack told The Irish Catholic, in meeting Bishop Shomali, “he acknowledged the great generosity of the Kingscourt Parish faith community and mentioned how it is a true model of synodality. Bishop Shomali was joined by Sr Sineád Martin, a native of Cavan town, who heads the English-speaking section of the Patriarchate at the meeting.”

The Bishop also noted Fr McCormack “along with Sr Consilio and Fr Dwayne had led over 23 consecutive pilgrimages to the Holy Land in recent years and hoped it may be possible to welcome pilgrims again from Ireland in solidarity with the Christian people of the Holy Land and walk, once again, in the footsteps of the Lord.”

