Thousands gather for 2025 March for Life

Thousands descended on Dublin for the 2025 March for Life held on May 5. The march started at 2pm from the Newman University Church and the speeches took place in Molesworth St, close to the Dáil. Despite the “skyrocketing” number of abortions happening, the March for Life witnessed crowds committed and caring for the cause.

Guest speakers included Senator Sarah O’Reilly of Aontú and Ruth O’Sullivan from Cork, whose video about her abortion has 170,000 views.

Recently elected Senator Sarah O’Reilly stated that, “We must move beyond the present situation where those in power and sadly, many in the media, are acting like they’re living in an alternative society, pretending that there’s no downside to the new abortion law. Pretending that the abortion numbers are not skyrocketing.”

The organisers of the march explained that the focus of this year’s march is “Ireland’s spiralling abortion numbers and the alarming new data on abortion trends based on information contained in replies to parliamentary questions.”

Senator Sarah O’Reilly highlighted the constant investment from the government to facilitate abortions, “I experienced profound sadness that my local constituency has begun gone to carry out abortions. It’s the last of Ireland’s 19 maternity hospitals to start doing so, and it broke my heart. In addition to the terrible loss of life from the abortions that will take place, there are not sufficient freedom of conscience protections in place for doctors and other health care workers. You don’t want to facilitate abortions.”

During her speech, Eilís Mulroy, Pro-Life Campaign CEO stated that “any society that seeks to call itself civilised must pursue policies that are built on true compassion and concern, not ideology, not politics, not cold indifference.”

