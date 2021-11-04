Priest criticises decision to potentially close hospital’s emergency department

Ahead of a mass rally held last Saturday, which saw in excess of 10,000 people take to Navan’s streets to protest against the potential closure of the hospital’s emergency department, Fr Declan Hurley, Parish Administrator of Navan Parish, Co. Meath, spoke to The Irish Catholic and explained why he believes its emergency department should be retained at all costs.

“The hospital is really at the heart of the life of our town and has been for many, many years,” he said. “I grew up in Navan and as a child I broke my arm and wrist and I ended up spending time in Navan hospital. At the moment there is no paediatric unit, that has gone but in the past Navan hospital had everything.”

Depriving the town of an intensive care unit and A&E could come at greater cost than ever before given the demographics of the town, according to Fr Hurley. “We have a very big population in the Navan area and also a lot of medical needs,” he explained. “If those people with serious medical needs had to go to Drogheda, Blanchardstown or Cavan, the time factor that these patients may face would be critical, absolutely critical.”

Fr Hurley expressed why he found the HSE’s original decision to earmark the hospital’s intensive care unit for closure highly counterintuitive in such a volatile climate for our health. “We really believe that we have these services and with ICUs coming under pressure from Covid and given the delays in Blanchardstown and Drogheda, it doesn’t make sense to be closing an intensive care unit when we need them. What’s wrong with having one in Navan? Our hospital is really important and it is an excellent hospital,” he said.