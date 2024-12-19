Pray politicians are open to Holy Spirit – archbishop

Newly elected politicians must have a “sincere commitment” to serving the common good and a “prioritisation of the needs of the most vulnerable”, according to the Archbishop of Dublin.

After the formation of the 34th Dáil, Archbishop Dermot Farrell called on parishes to pray for politicians.

Archbishop Farrell said that in current times “wise” governance is needed due to “increasing political polarisation across the globe, with greater inequality between – and within – rich and poor nations, and with the deepening climate crisis”.

“As we prepare for Christmas, the celebration of our Saviour’s birth, we take heart from the hope that his birth heralds [Eph 1:8], and the confidence of our God in “what his hand has made” [Isa 66:2]. Each day we pray the Our Father; we pray each day for the coming of God’s Kingdom, a way of living in which ‘justice shall flourish and peace till the moon fails’, [Psalm 71(72):7],” the archbishop said.

“May we pray then that our civic institutions may be open to God’s Holy Spirit in their service of justice and peace.”

He stated that even during a time in Ireland of “unprecedented revenue flows, our expectations of politics and government must be tempered with realism”.

“That said, we can expect from our politicians a commitment to the highest standards of public life, a sincere commitment to serving the common good and a prioritisation of the needs of the most vulnerable,” Archbishop Farrell said.